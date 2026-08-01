Photo by Irakli Shubitidze on Unsplash “Slow, soulful living is all about coming back to your truth, the only guidance you’ll ever need. When you rush, you have the tendency to follow others. When you bring in mindfulness, you have the power to align with yourself.”

― Kris Franken, The Call of Intuition

My dear,

I hope you are well. It’s so good to be back at my desk. Lately I’ve gathered so many stories and “cooked up” so many projects!

In June and July, we traveled for five weeks with our three kids, road-tripping through Germany, France, Spain, and Hungary. We felt the heatwaves in Europe, even though we were luckier than many. We were usually on the edge of the hottest zones affected by the heatwaves. You must have seen the news lately, about the horrific fires in France and Spain :( Those started after we were already on our way back home, unbelievable to see our favorite places and nature affected by fires.

I am back now and I’m gathering our VIP Campfire Conversations again.

You might notice more talk about roots than fire lately. I did post a few new essays on the topic and more will come.

That’s on purpose, because I am transforming this space. I realised I have also been changing, which is normal.

This circle is becoming more about what holds us, grounds us, and helps us grow. So yes, our roots. Perhaps, as you go deeper into the stories, you will also borrow this word. Let me know if it resonates, I know there are many of you who do and prefer to stand quietly. It’s ok, I say each person will voice their expectations and share their stories when they are ready.

For me it only happened after I became a mother, with the ruminations and triggers, after years of therapy and finding myself again.

You are you.

This is the same circle we’ve been nurturing privately, small and safe. We will focus more in the following months on what’s beneath the surface.

The theme for August is: “Slow Days, Deep Roots.”

In the next few days, I’ll share some simple prompts for reflection, sharing, and one tiny practice to carry with you. I will add these in chat, for paid. If anyone wants access to these, for this specific topic, they can buy the digital workbook on the last day of the month. Members of the paid circle will get this workbook for free.

👉 Jump into the Chat here: [click for chat announcement]

I honor all of you, free, paid and returning subscribers. Or even if you are just exploring my work and offers. Please know you belong.

Thank you for reading, participating, and for all your support. It means the world to me.

So, hey, pull up a log closer to our campfire. Our circle is gathering again and i am so excited!