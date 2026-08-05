The Roots and the VIP Campfire Conversations are a safe space for us to slow down, tell the truth, and look a little deeper at the stories we carry. This is where we can share honestly, feel less alone, and come back to ourselves one shared thought or story at a time.

Dear rooted women, friends,

I’ve been thinking about how some lessons about love enter our lives without us noticing them. e notice them later, sometimes many years later. Or rather, you might have noticed too, that what feels normal in childhood becomes heavy in adulthood.

The lessons I am talking about come through the smallest gestures or actions: a look, a tone, a repeated request that feels awry, a feeling in the body that says, something here is too much or even pain.

Slowly realizing can be hard. It doesn’t just happen. Often times we are “blinded” by love, dedication, learned behaviours. I guess you might know what I’m talking about. Becoming aware of your inner self, and how … It can also be the beginning of something clearer.

Let me tell you a story: