Hey dears,

Last August, I decided to spice up the month with a bit of fun for parents and grandparents who’d love some zen. I started a 30‑Day Thrive, Don’t Just Survive Parenting Challenge in the Substack chat, sharing a quick, easy prompt each day to help us smile, reflect, or try something new.

Life had other plans, and I didn’t manage to keep the prompts going all the way. The old me would have blamed herself, but I chose to move on and create the book instead.

Parenting winters, summers, and everything in between have a way of humbling even the best intentions.

I still loved the idea of a small, daily reset: a simple exercise to step out of routine‑box thinking, refuel our creativity, and reconnect with our kids. All that in a calm, playful, imperfect way. Some of you replied with emojis, a few kind words, and quiet solidarity, and that meant a lot.

In the end, I bundled the prompts from that experiment into a short ebook so they could live beyond the chat. It’s not a heavy program, just a collection of light daily invitations for parents who want to thrive, not just survive: micro‑moments of reflection, connection, and tiny acts of self‑care.

If you enjoyed the spirit of that August challenge or you’d like to revisit it at your own pace, the ebook is now available on Gumroad. Think of it as our little August experiment, reborn into a more flexible format, exactly as imperfect parenting should be.

If you’re a paid subscriber, drop me a quick note, and I’ll send you the discount code so you can grab the ebook completely free. It’s my way of saying thank you to my paid community—just ping me anytime, and I’ll get you the link.

If you feel generous, Buy me a coffee, and let’s chat. I will be at my kitchen table preparing good food, some cookies, and my journal, ready for scribbles and doodles.

With Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest I usually meet in person in downtown Budapest and we share stories on many topics over coffee and croissants. If you’re in Budapest and part of my community, let’s meet up in person!